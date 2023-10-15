19-month-old killed, family identified in Bucklin, KS explosion

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed in an explosion Saturday evening in Bucklin, Kansas.

Sheriff Carr said 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 19-month-old Stormy Isakson were in the building at the time of the explosion. A 26-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The structure is considered a commercial building on W. Center St. Sheriff Carr said it was being remodeled at the time of the incident.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr confirmed three people are dead and one person is in the hospital after an explosion in Bucklin, KS.

Sheriff Carr confirmed in a post on Facebook, just before 5:30 Saturday, Ford County dispatch received multiple calls of an explosion in the 100 block of W. Center St.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Ford County Fire Department, EMS and Bucklin Fire Department got on-scene and found three people inside a building who were pronounced dead. A fourth person was found and taken to the hospital.

The building where the explosion happened was being remodeled.

Sheriff Carr said the identities of the people involved are not being released at this time.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal Office is also investigating.

