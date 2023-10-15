19-month-old killed, family identified in Bucklin, KS explosion

Ford County Sheriff's Office confirms 3 people are dead, 1 injured after an explosion at a...
Ford County Sheriff's Office confirms 3 people are dead, 1 injured after an explosion at a building that was being remodeled.(Ford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed in an explosion Saturday evening in Bucklin, Kansas.

Sheriff Carr said 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 19-month-old Stormy Isakson were in the building at the time of the explosion. A 26-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The structure is considered a commercial building on W. Center St. Sheriff Carr said it was being remodeled at the time of the incident.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr confirmed three people are dead and one person is in the hospital after an explosion in Bucklin, KS.

Sheriff Carr confirmed in a post on Facebook, just before 5:30 Saturday, Ford County dispatch received multiple calls of an explosion in the 100 block of W. Center St.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Ford County Fire Department, EMS and Bucklin Fire Department got on-scene and found three people inside a building who were pronounced dead. A fourth person was found and taken to the hospital.

The building where the explosion happened was being remodeled.

Sheriff Carr said the identities of the people involved are not being released at this time.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal Office is also investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder
FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping

Latest News

Crews are set to close SW 107th St. in Shawnee Co. for the rest of the year as they begin to...
SW 107th to close for remainder of 2023 as bridge replacement begins
Topeka JUMP has called on the city to work together to find ways to reduce violent crimes as 30...
Topeka organization calls on Topekans to work together to reduce violence
A security concern within the Topeka Municipal Court has shut down operations of the court and...
Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court
An investigation has been opened after an individual was found deceased in the front yard of a...
Avoid the Area: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka
FILE
Senator’s office lends helping hand during Medicare open enrollment