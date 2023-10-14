Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas
Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Dana Chandler listens during her Sept. 2022 trial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
Judge grants delay for Dana Chandler’s third trial

Latest News

Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle
No. 25 Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Philadelphia officer leaves hospital after airport shooting that killed 2nd officer; no arrests yet