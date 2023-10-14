Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping

Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to Overland Park.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 13, just after 11:00 p.m., Topeka police responded to a report of two missing children ages 17 and 9.

Officials say officers were attempting to locate the children when Overland Park Police Department called TPD detectives just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, saying the children were found in their city. The children were taken to OPPD where they were reunited with their family.

The children were found with Russell L. Allen, 42, of Manhattan who was transported to Topeka to be interviewed. As a result, Allen was transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

• Kidnapping; Inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim

• Battery: Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner

• Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; witness/victim <18 years of age

• Aggravated endangering of a child: Reckless situation

• Aggravated assault; With intent to commit any felony

• Theft by threat; Value $1,500 to $25,000 (all other)

Any information about the investigation is encouraged to be given to the authorities. Tips can be emailed to telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

