Topekans gather for cosmic event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held their free viewing of the solar eclipse on Saturday by Stoffer Science Hall.

The cloudy day did not stop the public from coming out to witness the cosmic event.

Over a hundred people gathered to ask questions and learn about the eclipse and how they happen.

“I like seeing the excitement and the interest - I like hearing the talk and I like the questions,” said Solar System Ambassador with NASA JPL, Brenda Culbertson. “It’s all things that teach me, as well as I help to teach them.”

Even though the clouds hindered the view, attendees said they had a great time.

“I like it when people come together, when everybody is all smiles. We’ve been out here for quite a few hours and even though we haven’t seen anything we still have kids running around excited, we still have parents here asking questions and trying to get their kids more involved,” said attendee, Jossie Hicks. “It’s just really wholesome feelings all around.”

The next total eclipse is April 8, 2024.

