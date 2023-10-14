Rossville’s Kinsey Perine commits to Emporia State

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The three-sport athlete didn’t think softball would be her number once choice but that quickly changed.

Perine plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Bulldogs. She was a First All-League selection in softball last year on that 3A state title team. She’s hit over. 400 in three straight seasons, racked up 15 RBI, 34 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples.

Perine says her mom and aunt both played basketball at Emporia State which she thought she’d play at a younger age until finding a love for volleyball and softball.

“My mom and aunt both had nothing but good things to say about Emporia State and I also know plenty of other people that went there so I wanted to go see it for myself and hopefully I could feel the same way.”

She wanted to be apart of a tight knit family like she has at Rossville.

”Just entering the town I knew that’s where I wanted to go and then going to meet the coaching staff and then I met a couple of the players and it just gave me the family feeling immediately and that’s what I really look for in what sport I want to play,” Perine said. “The family feel and getting along with everybody and just having a good time together. I love Rossville and my community and I wanted to be able to go somewhere where I could have that same feeling and not have that feel where it was to big or too small even but to be able to know everybody and feel the community like I do here in Rossville.”

Perine’s hope for her senior season, another state title.

“I’d love to go get another one but I just look forward to softball season and as soon as it ends, I look forward to the next one and I love my teammates. I’ve played with almost all of them since my freshman year and I love my coaches and I’m just excited to get back out there and get rolling,” she said.

She says balancing all three sports is not difficult because she’s a very competitive person and wouldn’t want to do it any other way.

Perine says she’s ready to compete at the next level.

“Just to be able to play with and against the best around is what excites me the most and getting to play with girls that I know softball is there number one and love softball like I do is what’s most exciting for me,” she said.

She said she plans on studying nursing.

