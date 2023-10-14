Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.

The Topeka Police Department says they responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of NE Grattan St. at 12:03 p.m., Saturday. According to TPD, officers were able to secure the scene and found a child who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a local hospital where the child later died from injuries.

The child’s identity has not yet been released. It will be released once next of kin notifications have been made.

As of 2:30 p.m., officers are still on scene investigating the incident.

Police say all individuals involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

