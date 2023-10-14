No. 25 Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 25 Emporia State took down Washburn in the 119th installment of the Turnpike Tussle on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets got started on their rivals early, as Kingsley Bennett rushed for a 4-yard touchdown just five minutes into the game.

They added onto their lead when Braden Gleason found Tyler Kahmann for a 39-yard touchdown, ending the first quarter up 14-0.

ESU started the second quarter off hot too, Gleason sending a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Zimmerman to take a 21-0 lead.

Washburn was finally able to respond when Connor Searcy punched in a 3-yard score to make it a 21-7 game.

Gleason then found Jaylen Varner for a short 1-yard score, widening the deficit. Trenton Brehm ended the first half with a 34-yard field goal for the Ichabods, making it a 28-10 game at the break.

Brehm started the second half with a 40-yard field goal, and Sam Van Dyne found DJ Bell for a big time 69-yard touchdown to help the Ichabods catch up to the Hornets. It was a 28-20 ESU lead at the end of the third quarter, as Washburn’s defense managed to shut the Hornets out for 15 minutes.

Emporia State started the fourth quarter strong, though. Caden Dodson kicked a 30-yard field goal, and Gleason found Kahmann for another touchdown pass to make it 38-20.

Brehm tacked on one more field goal for the Ichabods with 5:27 remaining in the game, but the Hornets sealed this one 38-23.

This is the third straight season ESU has won the rivalry game. Emporia State is now 5-2 on the season, while Washburn is at 1-6.

The Hornets will be at Central Missouri next Saturday at 1:30, while the Ichabods will be back in action at home, hosting Fort Hays State at 1:00 p.m.

