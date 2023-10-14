No. 23 Kansas falls to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas football was looking for its first win in Stillwater since 2007, but couldn’t overcome Oklahoma State’s fourth quarter rally, falling 39-32.

Jason Bean started under center once again, as Jalon Daniels is still dealing with back tightness.

The Cowboys stormed out to a 14-0 lead by midway through the first quarter, but the Jayhawks made sure to respond.

Jason Bean sent a 47-yard dime to Trevor Wilson for a touchdown, ending the first quarter down 17-7.

Kansas then took the second quarter to storm ahead. It started with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Fairchild. Exactly two minutes later, the Bean to Fairchild connection was repeated, this time for 44 yards and a 19-17 Kansas lead.

The Pokes added another touchdown to make it a 24-19 OSU lead, but the Jayhawks made sure to go into the break with the advantage.

Bean sent a 49-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner with 1:06 remaining in the game, and made it a 25-24 game at the break.

Every two-point conversion and PAT attempt by the Jayhawks in the second quarter failed, highlighting some struggles on special teams.

The third quarter was a bit more quiet. Bean nailed a 42-yard touchdown to Skinner to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 32-24. The Cowboys capped off the third quarter with a 26-yard field goal to make it 32-27.

The fourth quarter was all Pokes, adding a 21-yard field goal and 6-yard touchdown run to take a 36-32 lead with 2:33 left in the game.

A last minute field goal would make 39-32 the final score.

The Jayhawks are now 5-2 on the season, one win away from bowl eligibility still.

Bean completed 23 of 33 passes, totaling 410 yards and 5 touchdowns in the air. He had two interceptions.

Kansas will have a bye week to rest this next week, then be back at home to host No. 5 Oklahoma at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28th. Kickoff time is still TBA.

