No. 23 Kansas falls to Oklahoma State

Kansas's Jason Bean (9) passes the ball to Mason Fairchild (89) during the second quarter of an...
Kansas's Jason Bean (9) passes the ball to Mason Fairchild (89) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STILLWATER, OK. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas football was looking for its first win in Stillwater since 2007, but couldn’t overcome Oklahoma State’s fourth quarter rally, falling 39-32.

Jason Bean started under center once again, as Jalon Daniels is still dealing with back tightness.

The Cowboys stormed out to a 14-0 lead by midway through the first quarter, but the Jayhawks made sure to respond.

Jason Bean sent a 47-yard dime to Trevor Wilson for a touchdown, ending the first quarter down 17-7.

Kansas then took the second quarter to storm ahead. It started with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Fairchild. Exactly two minutes later, the Bean to Fairchild connection was repeated, this time for 44 yards and a 19-17 Kansas lead.

The Pokes added another touchdown to make it a 24-19 OSU lead, but the Jayhawks made sure to go into the break with the advantage.

Bean sent a 49-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner with 1:06 remaining in the game, and made it a 25-24 game at the break.

Every two-point conversion and PAT attempt by the Jayhawks in the second quarter failed, highlighting some struggles on special teams.

The third quarter was a bit more quiet. Bean nailed a 42-yard touchdown to Skinner to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 32-24. The Cowboys capped off the third quarter with a 26-yard field goal to make it 32-27.

The fourth quarter was all Pokes, adding a 21-yard field goal and 6-yard touchdown run to take a 36-32 lead with 2:33 left in the game.

A last minute field goal would make 39-32 the final score.

The Jayhawks are now 5-2 on the season, one win away from bowl eligibility still.

Bean completed 23 of 33 passes, totaling 410 yards and 5 touchdowns in the air. He had two interceptions.

Kansas will have a bye week to rest this next week, then be back at home to host No. 5 Oklahoma at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28th. Kickoff time is still TBA.

