New EMS Station in Leonardville holds Ribbon Cutting and Open House

The new station is located at 506 E. Barton Road in Leonardville.
The new station is located at 506 E. Barton Road in Leonardville.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house today for its new station in Leonardville.

The new EMS station will house a full-time ambulance and crew, ready to respond to medical emergencies in the northern part of the county 24/7/365. The facility is a new construction, with an ambulance bay, two bedrooms, an office, a full bathroom, and a kitchen.

”This is a big day for the citizens of Northern County because our responses times were just too long and to be able to have an ambulance up here to help them in their moments of need you just can’t understate it, it’s just fantastic for them they’re excited as you can see by the crowd that was here today and we’re just proud to be able to do this,” said Riley County EMS Director David Adams.

The facility was constructed by Schultz Construction, inc. of Manhattan, Kansas, and designed by Anderson Knight Architects, also of Manhattan. The intention was to provide all the necessary tools and features while also blending the exterior of the structure seamlessly into the neighborhood. The total budget for the new station including construction costs, materials, fixtures, and a new ambulance is $1.49 million. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPS) paid for the project.

Riley County EMS is an Advanced Life Support service that answers approximately 5,500 calls for service in Riley County each year. It is the mission of Riley County Emergency Medical Service to support the people of Riley County, Kansas by pursuing excellence in pre-hospital healthcare, injury and illness prevention, and community outreach.

The new station is located at 506 E. Barton Road in Leonardville.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas
Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Dana Chandler listens during her Sept. 2022 trial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
Judge grants delay for Dana Chandler’s third trial

Latest News

Topeka's Arab Shrine Temple
Arab Shrine Antiques holds car show
Stonehaven Park is located at 3751 Amherst Ave. in Manhattan.
City of Manhattan dedicates Stonehaven Park in honor of the Bayer Family
Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle
No. 25 Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping