New EMS Station in Leonardville holds Ribbon Cutting and Open House

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house today for its new station in Leonardville.

The new EMS station will house a full-time ambulance and crew, ready to respond to medical emergencies in the northern part of the county 24/7/365. The facility is a new construction, with an ambulance bay, two bedrooms, an office, a full bathroom, and a kitchen.

”This is a big day for the citizens of Northern County because our responses times were just too long and to be able to have an ambulance up here to help them in their moments of need you just can’t understate it, it’s just fantastic for them they’re excited as you can see by the crowd that was here today and we’re just proud to be able to do this,” said Riley County EMS Director David Adams.

The facility was constructed by Schultz Construction, inc. of Manhattan, Kansas, and designed by Anderson Knight Architects, also of Manhattan. The intention was to provide all the necessary tools and features while also blending the exterior of the structure seamlessly into the neighborhood. The total budget for the new station including construction costs, materials, fixtures, and a new ambulance is $1.49 million. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPS) paid for the project.

Riley County EMS is an Advanced Life Support service that answers approximately 5,500 calls for service in Riley County each year. It is the mission of Riley County Emergency Medical Service to support the people of Riley County, Kansas by pursuing excellence in pre-hospital healthcare, injury and illness prevention, and community outreach.

The new station is located at 506 E. Barton Road in Leonardville.

