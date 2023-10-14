Harvesters fight hunger with ‘Feast’ival

By Madison Bickley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People who are passionate about eliminating hunger attended the ‘Feast’ival on Saturday at Townsite Tower.

Harvesters said there are 252,000 people across the region are food insecure and their goal is to make sure that no one is hungry.

“We serve 26 counties in this region and we really work to eradicate food insecurity,” said President and CEO of Harvesters, Stephen Davis. “We want to make sure that people have what they need for themselves and their family to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Davis said that food is critical to function and live a healthy and sustainable life and not having food makes all aspects of life difficult.

“I grew up in a family that always had enough food but we definitely lived at times where it was hard to make ends meet so because of programs like this or because of family members that helped us out, we were able to always make sure we got by — that’s really what we are part of,” said Davis. “We are neighbors helping neighbors where we are collecting food that otherwise would probably go to waste and we’re able to then give that to our network whose able to then care for their neighbors in their community.”

The event celebrated local businesses who brought in food and drinks all for one purpose — to eliminate hunger.

Davis said that it is a personal calling for him to help those who have food insecurities.

“Food is at the core of everything we are as individuals and you cannot separate the lives we live without making sure you have nutritious food to sustain yourself,” said Davis.

To get involved with Harvesters , click HERE.

