Expecting mothers receive education, resources at annual baby shower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department hosted the 9th annual Heartland Community Baby Shower Saturday, Oct. 14, aiming to provide education and health resources for local expecting mothers.

The Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods (HHN), Healthy Babies workgroup put the event together after identifying infant mortality as a major health concern in Shawnee County. This year’s event was highlighted by practicing safe sleep.

“The main goal today is to teach them safe sleep practices, but letting them know that they’re not alone in their in their motherhood journey, that there’s lots of resources out here that the community wants to be able to support them and knowing that they have a place that they can call and get the information,” Teresa Fisher, Director of the Shawnee Co. Health Department, said.

“We know that consistent safe sleep messaging is really important,” Danielle Twemlow, safe sleep instructor, said. “Hearing it prenatally, hearing it other doctor’s visits, hearing it at the hospitals, and hearing it when they take their babies in for their checkups is really an important way to give the message that the ABCs of safe sleep are really important.”

Multiple health resources were available for the expecting mothers. Additionally, the health department offered free Tetanus, Diphtheria, Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) and flu vaccines for eligible mothers and caretakers.

