Cool and cloudy Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloudy skies will continue today, with overcast conditions forecast for all of NE Kansas. Unfortunately, this means that the partial eclipse scheduled for later this morning will likely be totally obstructed by the sky. We might still see temperatures drop and dimmer lighting as this occurs, but capturing a clear photo/witnessing the event may prove to be difficult.

Temperatures today will stay nearly identical to yesterday, as overcast skies will keep temperatures from fluctuating much in either direction. High winds begin to die down slowly this afternoon, but gusts could still reach up to 30 mph in some areas.

Light showers are possible this evening, but that will likely be the only decent opportunity for rain over the next week or so.

Today

Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.