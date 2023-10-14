City of Manhattan dedicates Stonehaven Park in honor of the Bayer Family

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan dedicated a brand-new public park today.

Stonehaven Park, sitting on land generously donated by Bayer Construction, promises to be a haven of tranquility and recreational enjoyment for residents of all ages. The centerpiece of the park is a picturesque fishing pond, which offers a serene escape for anglers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The dedication ceremony was a celebration of community and the enduring legacy of the Bayer Family.

There was an unveiling and activation of the beautiful memorial fountain within the park’s fishing pond. This fountain will not only add to the park’s aesthetics but also serve as a touching tribute to the Bayer Family’s legacy. Also, a stone park sign installed by Bayer Construction was unveiled.

The public also was able to walk the trail around the pond, which officially opened to fishing at the conclusion of the event, and view StoryWalk signs with QR codes that bring up videos detailing the Bayer Family’s legacy and the history of the property they purchased back in the 1910s.

”Our goal is obviously to have parks within 10-minute walking distance and so this adds a park up in this neighborhood that with the additional homes that have been built out here provides a nice walking trail,” said Aaron Stewart, Parks and Rec director for the City of Manhattan.

“I was born and raised here on this place, so this is home,” said Max Bayer, family member of the Bayer family.

About Stonehaven Park

With Phase One of Stonehaven Park’s development complete, it will offer a 2.5-acre, natural spring-fed fishing pond with a fountain and two floating fishing docks, with one being ADA compliant, as well as neighborhood access points, seating stones and picnic tables, a walking trail, story stone interpretive sites, and a functional and educational stormwater quality detention basin.

In the future, additional amenities are planned within the park’s master plan that may include a small parking lot, shelter house(s), restrooms, a playground, and additional pedestrian trail opportunities.

The full loop trail around the pond is approximately four-tenths of a mile long.

The Bayer Family Pond, like Dishman Lake, is a participant in the Community Fisheries Assistance Program (CFAP), offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. (Visit this page for more information and fishing rules.)

A stormwater quality dry detention basin, located upstream of the pond, will serve as an educational site on stormwater management Best Management Practices and offer viewing opportunities for many plant, bird, and insect species that will frequent the periodically wet location. Best Management Practices, or BMPs, are devices and actions that improve or prevent the pollution of urban runoff and stormwater.

Stonehaven Park is located at 3751 Amherst Ave. in Manhattan.

