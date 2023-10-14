Candle light vigil honors teen and Topeka’s 27th homicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is mourning another life lost to gun violence.

On Thursday night loved ones held a candle vigil for 17-year-old, Victor Carlton at se 21st and Pennsylvania where he was killed.

“Tonight just honoring his memory and who he was. He was such a fun-loving kid, lit up any room that he walked into, had a heart of gold and anybody that needed anything and he could do it, he would,” says the mother of Victor’s friend, Lila Matchett.

Friday’s candlelight vigil was in honor of 17-year-old, Victor Carlton, the fourth young person killed in the last two weeks.

“The first out of the three teenagers is just this is so unexpected nobody expected it to be him by any means, let alone the other two that have been taken from us at such a young early age. It’s affecting the whole community not just people that are close to them. All four of these deaths, recent deaths thats affecting the whole community,” says Matchett.

Those who knew Victor say he was kind and always giving to others.

“If you needed someone at 3 o’clock i8n the morning you could give him a call and he’d be there in about 5 minutes and it didn’t just have to be me, his mom, even if you didn’t know him he was there for you and always before himself and it’s just unfortunate that he was taken from us,” says Victor’s friend, Landen Osborne.

Family members are pleading for an end to the violence responsible for Carlton’s death.

“Just giving these kids a place to go instead of out here running the streets and doing everything else that is going on. Just giving them a safe place to be together and to hang out rather than being out here running the streets thinking that that’s the cool life cause it’s not,” says Matchett.

“I don’t know what it would take but please just do more and as much as y’all can to make this right and not only for him and his family but every family that’s going through this every single day,” pleads Osborne.

Funeral services are expected to be held at Penwell-Gable funeral home.

