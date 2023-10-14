Arab Shrine Antiques holds car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arab Shrine Antiques Unit held their annual giant car show Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to Arab Shrine, around 200 cards were on display, an upgrade from over 140 cars in 2022. The annual giant car show is held at the Arab Shrine Temple at 1305 S Kansas Ave.

The event is used as a fundraiser and featured raffles, music and concession. Participants had a $20 entry fee, but admission was free.

“We love putting it on and seeing the people come out and having a good time,” Jim Curtis said. “We don’t normally see this many nice cars in one place we’ve got a lot of them today. It’s a little chilly but people showed up because they want to help us.”

Steve Duncan’s 1932 Modified Silver Bullet won Best in Show.

