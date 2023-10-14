Arab Shrine Antiques holds car show

Topeka's Arab Shrine Temple
Topeka's Arab Shrine Temple
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arab Shrine Antiques Unit held their annual giant car show Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to Arab Shrine, around 200 cards were on display, an upgrade from over 140 cars in 2022. The annual giant car show is held at the Arab Shrine Temple at 1305 S Kansas Ave.

The event is used as a fundraiser and featured raffles, music and concession. Participants had a $20 entry fee, but admission was free.

“We love putting it on and seeing the people come out and having a good time,” Jim Curtis said. “We don’t normally see this many nice cars in one place we’ve got a lot of them today. It’s a little chilly but people showed up because they want to help us.”

Steve Duncan’s 1932 Modified Silver Bullet won Best in Show.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas
Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Dana Chandler listens during her Sept. 2022 trial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
Judge grants delay for Dana Chandler’s third trial

Latest News

The new station is located at 506 E. Barton Road in Leonardville.
New EMS Station in Leonardville holds Ribbon Cutting and Open House
Stonehaven Park is located at 3751 Amherst Ave. in Manhattan.
City of Manhattan dedicates Stonehaven Park in honor of the Bayer Family
Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle
No. 25 Emporia State wins 119th Turnpike Tussle
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon