2023 Girls State Tennis results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 KSHSAA State Tennis tournament has officially wrapped.
6A:
Singles 8th: Washburn Rural’s Carolina Chedzoy.
Singles 12th: Manhattan’s Kira Schartz.
Doubles 8th: Washburn Rural’s Claire Ireland/Gabby Martinez.
Full 6A results can be found here.
5A:
Singles 2nd: Shawnee Heights’ Jette Glasenapp.
Singles 4th: Emporia’s Kali Keough.
Singles 11th: Seaman’s Emma Sweeney.
Full 5A results can be found here.
4A:
Singles 11th: Hayden’s Grace Funk.
Singles 12th: Clay Center’s Sara Smith.
Doubles STATE CHAMPS: Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom/Emily Sheetz (back-to-back).
Full 4A results can be found here.
3/2/1A:
Singles 3rd: Marysville’s Shea Kramer.
Doubles 6th: Marysville’s Rose Latta/Kadence Spurgeon.
Doubles 9th: Marysville’s Kate Frese/Aubree Vering.
Full 3/2/1A results can be found here.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.