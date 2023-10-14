2023 Girls State Tennis results

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 KSHSAA State Tennis tournament has officially wrapped.

6A:

Singles 8th: Washburn Rural’s Carolina Chedzoy.

Singles 12th: Manhattan’s Kira Schartz.

Doubles 8th: Washburn Rural’s Claire Ireland/Gabby Martinez.

Full 6A results can be found here.

5A:

Singles 2nd: Shawnee Heights’ Jette Glasenapp.

Singles 4th: Emporia’s Kali Keough.

Singles 11th: Seaman’s Emma Sweeney.

Full 5A results can be found here.

4A:

Singles 11th: Hayden’s Grace Funk.

Singles 12th: Clay Center’s Sara Smith.

Doubles STATE CHAMPS: Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom/Emily Sheetz (back-to-back).

Full 4A results can be found here.

3/2/1A:

Singles 3rd: Marysville’s Shea Kramer.

Doubles 6th: Marysville’s Rose Latta/Kadence Spurgeon.

Doubles 9th: Marysville’s Kate Frese/Aubree Vering.

Full 3/2/1A results can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon
Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Rossville's Kinsey Perine
Rossville’s Kinsey Perine commits to Emporia State
KPZ Week 7: Clearwater 10, Wamego 45
KPZ Week 7: Clearwater 10, Wamego 45
KPZ Week 7: Clearwater 10, Wamego 45
KPZ Week 7: Clearwater 10, Wamego 45
KPZ Week 7: Wellsville 58, Santa Fe Trail 16
KPZ Week 7: Wellsville 58, Santa Fe Trail 16