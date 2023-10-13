A windy and cloudy weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though last night storms didn’t quite reach the intensity we previously predicted, the cooler air and windy conditions in their wake certainly came through for NE Kansas this afternoon.

With high temperatures drastically cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s and winds still blowing at a good 35 to 40 mph, Friday brought another sharp change in day to day weather patterns. The changes we’ve seen take place today, though, are likely going to be sticking around for quite some time..

Low temperatures for Friday night should be down in the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds maintaining their current speed at about 35 to 40 mph. Gusts may reach up to 45-50 mph. Cloudy skies will also continue, possibly as long as Sunday.

Saturday should feature overcast skies with highs in the upper 60s very similar to Friday. Unfortunately, such a long length of time with cloudy skies will prevent much of NE Kansas from getting a good look at tomorrow’s partial eclipse. It’s possible that cloud cover becomes a bit more scattered during the afternoon hours of Saturday, but likely not during the late morning hours, which require clearer skies to see the event.

Aside from a slight chance of drizzle Saturday night, rain chances are very low over the next couple of days. Temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout next week with lows getting down into the middle 30s more consistently. We will be looking out for a chance of frost developing next week, possibly Wednesday or Thursday night.

