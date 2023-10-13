‘Where’s Taylor?’ Rob Lowe joins Taylor Swift craze at Arrowhead Thursday evening
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While Taylor Swift received the majority of the pregame media hype at Arrowhead Stadium, another A-list celebrity was also in the house Thursday evening.
Actor Rob Lowe was spotted at the Chiefs-Broncos game, as his “Who Knew?” campaign about Atkins aired a commercial during the Amazon Prime broadcast.
Lowe, who has made headlines for hats he has worn to football games, joined the Swiftie enthusiasm with a unique lid that spelled out “Where’s Taylor?”
At the game, the Brat Pack and Parks and Recreation star joined Wanda Sykes, who joined Lowe in the commercial.
