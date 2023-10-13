WEEK 7: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Join our 13 Sports team as they preview some of tonight’s matchups
By Vince Lovergine, Katie Maher and Jerick Tafoya
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Check out our WEEK 7 Kansas Prep Zone Preview livestream! The season rolls on!

As our sports team works to retrieve our Kansas Prep Zone Twitter/X account, follow along to the WIBW Sports account for scores, updates and highlights all night long!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Topeka’s 28th homicide victim identified as 18-year-old
FILE - Jason Crawford
Superintendent resigns following USD 340 rebranding controversy
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 7: Rock Creek vs. Clay Center
Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe hugging Amari Taylor after his second touchdown...
Highland Park picks up fifth win on Thursday night lights
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jaden Patterson
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jaden Patterson
Washburn Rural senior Devon Rustchmann scoring the only goal against Bishop Carroll
Washburn Rural soccer takes down Bishop Carroll with late goal