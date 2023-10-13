Volunteers on hand to keep the Topeka Cemetery beautiful

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers with a non-profit on a mission to keep our nation clean are also ensuring the Topeka Cemetery stays clean.

Local volunteers with Keep America Beautiful were at the Topeka Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 13, to pick up any discarded trash left behind. The volunteers also decided to dress up in Halloween costumes while they worked.

Brittany Laughlin, the executive director of Keep America Beautiful for the Topeka and Shawnee Co. region, says the “Spooky Clean” event is one way to encourage volunteers to have fun and do some volunteering on Friday the 13th. The event also promotes the importance of supporting smaller clean-up efforts throughout the year, especially at locations with such significance to the community.

”This is very important because a lot of people are buried that have a lot of significance to Topeka. Also, relatives and friends are buried here, and we want to, you know, around this time of year really would like to showcase that trash needs to be picked around all times of the year,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin says all the volunteers from Friday’s event got the chance to participate in a gift card giveaway to show appreciation for their help.

“Thanks to the people who showed up today,” said Laughlin. “We appreciate you and all the volunteers who have ever helped in Keep America Beautiful, and just stay safe out there.”

