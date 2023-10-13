Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager

TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence(wibw)
By Lexi Letterman and Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has now died after being dropped off at Stormont Vail Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was dropped off at 1:29 a.m., and medical personnel at the hospital pronounced them deceased. TPD has identified the victim as 17-year-old Damayah R. Calhoun, of Topeka.

TPD Watch Commander says its investigation has led them to a possible crime scene in the 600 block of SE Lawrence St. The scene was blocked off with crime scene tape and evidence markers in a front yard of a home in the area.

The incident is now being investigated as Topeka’s 29th homicide. The investigation is ongoing

