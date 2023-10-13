Topeka woman indicted for September bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On Friday, Oct. 13, The United States Department of Justice said the Federal Grand Jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman with robbing a bank in Topeka.

51-year-old Rodshell Nicole Mays is accused of robbing the Capitol Federal Savings Bank at 1201 SW Topeka Blvd on Sept. 25, 2023.

The FBI said Mays threatened a teller for cash with a weapon that she mentioned but never showed.

According to court documents, Mays is being charged with one count of bank robbery. She is accused of using force or intimidation to take the money.

The FBI and Topeka Police Department are investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Hunting is prosecuting the case.

