Topeka woman indicted for September bank robbery

Rodshell Nicole Mays, 51 of Topeka indicted for bank robbery in Topeka
Rodshell Nicole Mays, 51 of Topeka indicted for bank robbery in Topeka(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On Friday, Oct. 13, The United States Department of Justice said the Federal Grand Jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman with robbing a bank in Topeka.

51-year-old Rodshell Nicole Mays is accused of robbing the Capitol Federal Savings Bank at 1201 SW Topeka Blvd on Sept. 25, 2023.

The FBI said Mays threatened a teller for cash with a weapon that she mentioned but never showed.

According to court documents, Mays is being charged with one count of bank robbery. She is accused of using force or intimidation to take the money.

The FBI and Topeka Police Department are investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Hunting is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Topeka’s 28th homicide victim identified as 18-year-old
FILE - Jason Crawford
Superintendent resigns following USD 340 rebranding controversy
FILE
Threats to bring gun to Auburn-Washburn school lead to teen’s arrest
FILE
Those in search of Randy Leach hope new feature will uncover new information

Latest News

Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Dana Chandler listens during her Sept. 2022 trial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
Judge grants delay for Dana Chandler’s third trial
Four Vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-70 in the left lane when a 2023 Mazda CX30, driven...
Four vehicle crash sends one to the hospital
TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Gunshot victim dropped off at Stormont Vail has died