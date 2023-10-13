Topeka Public Schools increasing security, offering resources in light of recent violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is taking steps to reassure students of their safety, in the wake of three separate shootings this week that claimed the lives of three teenagers.

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson sent a message to families Friday. She called the recent violence “disturbing,” and acknowledged students are feeling the effects.

“Anytime there is violence in the community involving a person of any age, it negatively impacts everyone in the community,” Dr. Anderson wrote. “Additionally, violence being witnessed by young children where they live can have ongoing traumatic impacts that social workers and educators work to address, which impacts all of our staff as well.”

While none of the three teenagers killed this week was currently attending a USD 501 school in-person, Dr. Anderson said they are implementing a response to the tragedies.

Among the measures is increasing law enforcement patrols around schools. Dr. Anderson said this is because some USD 501 facilities are located near where violent incidents occurred.

In addition, the district is offering mental health services for students and staff, and offering virtual conferences for any families who would like them. Dr. Anderson’s message also included links to resources for families.

“(T)he safety and security of our staff and students in school is our top priority,” she said.

Thursday, Topeka Public Schools hosted a tree dedication at Shaner Early Learning Academy to honor Zoey Felix, The five-year-old attended the academy last year. She was raped and killed Oct. 2. This week, Victor Carlton, 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night; Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, was shot and killed Wednesday evening; and Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, was shot and killed early Friday. Carlton was a TPS virtual student, while Spicer graduated from virtual classes earlier this year.

Message from Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson:

Dear Topeka Public Schools Staff and Families:

The recent community violence within concentrated areas in the city of Topeka is disturbing to us all. We firmly stand against any act of violence in the immediate or nearby communities, and we are in full support of local law enforcement as they hold accountable anyone who is involved in a violent act in the community from any neighborhood in Shawnee County. Anytime there is violence in the community involving a person of any age, it negatively impacts everyone in the community. Additionally, violence being witnessed by young children where they live can have ongoing traumatic impacts that social workers and educators work to address, which impacts all of our staff as well. Our mental health teams this week are supporting the needs of children and staff of all ages who are witnessing matters in the city of Topeka, where some students reside. Our mental health teams at every school remain ready to support needs that arise throughout the year.

The youth recently impacted by community violence this week are not youth currently attending classes in any of our comprehensive schools. It is our hope that other programs offered at places which include, but are not limited to, the Topeka Virtual School, the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC), and programs at the Center for Restorative Education (CRE) give youth across the county access to other opportunities beyond what is offered in traditional public schools.

To further support all students across Topeka, especially those in the city where these violent acts have occurred, we are providing the following support:

Through a partnership with the Lilac Center, Family Service and Guidance and Midland Health, mental health services for students and staff are being provided.

In light of the recent violence within the city of Topeka, schools will offer virtual conferences as needed for families.

Due to the close proximity to the city for some schools, increased law enforcement will be patrolling schools for added reassurance of safety.

Prior to these matters, our school leaders increased security at public events and they will continue to maintain a high standard of security and expectations for behavior for all youth and we appreciate the support of our parents. As a reminder, our district has a tip line for any individual who would like to submit information to the district that may be helpful for our educators to be aware of and it is monitored daily. Parents who are seeking added resources to speak with their children about gun violence in the community may find the resource link included helpful. Thank you for the support as the safety and security of our staff and students in school is our top priority.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson

Superintendent

Topeka Public Schools

Unified District No. 501

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.