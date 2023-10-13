Topeka community reacts to recent teenage homicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pastor Clarence Newton said the three killings this week brought an all-too familiar feeling.

“It just kind of made my stomach turn. Being a sibling of a tragedy, my sister was murdered.”

Pastor Newton believes in many situations, people can be reluctant to speak out against criminal activity in their own neighborhoods.

“If your son, your daughter, your child, or a brother or sister is involved in gang activity, illegal crime, you know that. And a lot of times if you were to come forward, or if you were to make them to be accountable, a lot of that would decrease.”

As the violent crime is felt across Topeka, organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka offer children and teenagers a more positive environment.

“I think the most critical thing with what we’re dealing with now with the surge in violence is are teen services. The amount of time that those teens spend in the club versus out doing things that we don’t want them out doing. They’re engaging in workforce readiness and other opportunities. They participate in resiliency programs, prevention programs, and we really just try our hardest to make sure that we’re teaching them how to make productive use of their time,” said Jennifer LaClair.

LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communication of the Boys and Girls club of Topeka, said the violence takes a toll on kids.

“Anytime that crimes like this happen, we see it in the emotions of the kids. It’s something that they’re aware of what’s happening in the community around them. So anything that we can do to provide a positive experience while they’re here and maybe take a little bit of the aim off all of the struggles that they’re experiencing in the community.”

Even a man of faith like Pastor Newton isn’t sure the violence can be stopped.

But he said faith is what pushes him everyday to help bring change to Topeka.

“i don’t know, and I feel okay by saying i don’t know. But i do know this, I won’t stop trying.

