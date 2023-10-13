Shawnee Co. leaders want to know your thoughts on future wind, solar development

People in Shawnee Co. have until Oct. 17 to respond to a survey on future wind and solar development, snco.us/planning
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is looking to the future - and they want your help.

Planning Director Joni Thadani and Commissioner Bill Riphahn visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the wind and solar survey underway through Oct. 17.

Thadani said the county does not currently have any applications for large wind or solar operations, but it’s reasonable to expect it could happen. She says the county wants to be proactive in developing a regulations specific to those developments. She said public input will help guide how they shape the regulations.

Riphahn said county leaders don’t want to change the rules midstream, so it’s important to be studying the issue now, before any major development proposals come to the table.

The survey will be available through Oct. 17. You can find it by clicking here.

Once the survey is closed, Thadani said the county will compile the responses and use them to draft proposed regulations. Riphahn said he’d like to see such a draft by early next year. From there, commissioners likely will hold a public hearing to get feedback before reaching a final agreement.

