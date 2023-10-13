Rare solar eclipse watch party hosted at Washburn tomorrow

By Claire Decatur
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Physic and Astronomy department is hosting a free event that all members of the public are welcome to attend.

“Tomorrow what is happening is what’s called an annular solar eclipse,” said professor of the Department of Physics and Astronomy Dr. Karen Camarda. “A solar eclipse is when you have the moon come between the earth and the sun and an annular solar eclipse is one that happens when the moon is a little bit further from the earth than usual.”

At 9:30 A.M., the watch party of this eclipse will begin on the south lawn of Stoffer Science Hall at Washburn University.

Eclipse glasses will be available along with telescopes with solar filters on them to keep viewers safe.

“You definitely do not want to look at the sun directly at any time but it’s very easy to do so during an eclipse because it’s not as bright,” said Camerda. “Even if only part of the sun is showing, those rays can still damage your retina, seriously damage your vision and after a long time you could end up going blind.”

The celestial event is more than just cosmetics.

“You can actually feel it, you can feel the temperature drop and it gets visibly darker,” said Camerda. “It will be somewhat darker even with the clouds. If there’s enough drop in temperature and darkness, birds will go back to roast and they’ll get confused and think it’s nighttime.”

The eclipse will be viewable in Topeka from 10:23 A.M. to 1:19 P.M. if the weather permits.

“So if you’re on the path, it’s called annularity, then what you’ll see is not the sun completely blotted out but you’ll see a ring of fire they call it surrounding the moon,” said Camerda. “Now here in Topeka we’re not on the path of annularity, so we’re only going to see the sun blocked about 70 percent its diameter, so it’ll be a partial solar annular eclipse in Topeka.”

