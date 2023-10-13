President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

