Paws what you’re doing! Rex says bid to be top dog in the Bone Appetit auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hosting their sold-out Bone Appetit fundraiser this weekend. But you don’t have to attend in person to be top dog in their auction bidding.

Rex, a three-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix, joined Emi Griess of HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to let everyone know how to take part.

The in-person event will be held Oct. 14 at Prairie Band Casino. Emi says a few items will be featured in an in-person live auction. However, most of the fun takes place online. It’s free to register to bid in the online auction by clicking here.

Emi said HHHS had a successful week of adoptions, but still remains full. Their $0 dog adoptions continue. Cats are $25 to adopt.

Learn about other ways to support HHHS, including fostering and donations, at hhhstopeka.org.

