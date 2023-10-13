Paws what you’re doing! Rex says bid to be top dog in the Bone Appetit auction

Rex is a three year old long-hair chihuahua mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. The annual Bone Appetit auction supports HHHS.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hosting their sold-out Bone Appetit fundraiser this weekend. But you don’t have to attend in person to be top dog in their auction bidding.

Rex, a three-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix, joined Emi Griess of HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to let everyone know how to take part.

The in-person event will be held Oct. 14 at Prairie Band Casino. Emi says a few items will be featured in an in-person live auction. However, most of the fun takes place online. It’s free to register to bid in the online auction by clicking here.

Emi said HHHS had a successful week of adoptions, but still remains full. Their $0 dog adoptions continue. Cats are $25 to adopt.

Learn about other ways to support HHHS, including fostering and donations, at hhhstopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Topeka’s 28th homicide victim identified as 18-year-old
FILE - Jason Crawford
Superintendent resigns following USD 340 rebranding controversy
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Rex is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Paws what you're doing! Rex says it's time to bid in the Bone Appetit auction!
Doug Goodin of the NE KS Amateur Astronomers' League talks about the Oct. 14 annular eclipse.
NE KS Amateur Astronomers’ League hosting eclipse viewing party
Doug Goodin of the NE KS Amateur Astronomers' League talks about the Oct. 14 annular eclipse.
NE KS Amateur Astronomers' League hosting eclipse viewing party
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn and Planning Director Joni Thadani talk about the online...
Shawnee Co. leaders want to know your thoughts on future wind, solar development