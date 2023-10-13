Oct-FLU-ber Fest Vaccine Event Aims to Protect Riley County from Influenza and COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department (RCHD) hosted its 11th annual flu vaccination event, Oct-flu-berfest, today.

The event was held at the RCHD Family Child and Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road in Manhattan. All ages were able to participate in the event. Vaccine recipients were able to receive a free bag of popcorn, a book, and a mini-pumpkin. Each household also received a $10 voucher for a mini farmer’s market hosted by A&H Farms.

Respiratory virus season is typically November - March as updated COVID vaccinations were available as well.

”We’re doing our best to protect our community so every year we provide this clinic but anytime during the flu season you can come in and get the flu vaccine you can schedule an appointment or walk in during our hours so if you don’t get a chance to come by our flu vaccine clinic today you can always check out our website for our hours or give us a call,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

One dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for all individuals 5 years and older. According to updated CDC guidelines, individuals in certain risk groups may receive additional doses with their healthcare provider’s guidance. For children ages six months to five years, vaccination is recommended, but the number of vaccinations is based on which vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) they receive, as well as their age.

Flu vaccines were free for everyone without health insurance via the CDC’s Vaccines for Children and Section 317 vaccination programs accompanied by a generous grant from the Memorial Hospital Association. Riley County will offer Bridge Program COVID-19 vaccines to adults without insurance as those doses become available.

For more to receive a flu vaccine call (785) 776-4779 extension 7600 or visit www.rileycountyks.gov/flu for more information. Vaccines and other services are also available at the Riley County Health Clinic, located at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Walk-in appointments are welcome, or call (785) 776-4779 ext. 7675 to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Riley County Health Clinic Hours:

Mon-Wed: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thurs: noon – 6 p.m.

Fri: 8:30 - 11 a.m.

Additional flu-specific information can be found on the CDC website www.cdc.gov/flu/.

