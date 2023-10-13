NE KS Amateur Astronomers’ League hosting eclipse viewing party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes will be on the skies Saturday. An annular eclipse is set to make its way across the country Oct. 14.

Several groups are planning watch parties, including the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League.

Group president Doug Goodin visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the eclipse and what NEKAAL has planned.

Goodin said the annular eclipse occurs when the moon is furthest from the Earth. Therefore, it doesn’t completely block the sun, making it appear as a ring of fire. Since Kansas won’t be in the full path, Goodin said it will appear here as more of a partial eclipse.

NEKAAL will host a viewing part from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lake Shawnee Swim Beach. Goodin said they will set up telescopes to give interesting views and be available to discuss what is happening and what people are seeing. (Note: If it is too cloudy, NEKAAL will cancel the viewing event. They will post a notice on their Facebook page.)

Goodin also reminded people to not look directly at the eclipse without proper eyewear. He said special glasses and viewers will be marked that they meet standards.

