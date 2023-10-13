NE KS Amateur Astronomers’ League hosting eclipse viewing party

NE KS Amateur Astronomers League is holding an eclipse viewing party from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lake Shawnee Swim Beach.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes will be on the skies Saturday. An annular eclipse is set to make its way across the country Oct. 14.

Several groups are planning watch parties, including the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League.

Group president Doug Goodin visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the eclipse and what NEKAAL has planned.

Goodin said the annular eclipse occurs when the moon is furthest from the Earth. Therefore, it doesn’t completely block the sun, making it appear as a ring of fire. Since Kansas won’t be in the full path, Goodin said it will appear here as more of a partial eclipse.

NEKAAL will host a viewing part from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lake Shawnee Swim Beach. Goodin said they will set up telescopes to give interesting views and be available to discuss what is happening and what people are seeing. (Note: If it is too cloudy, NEKAAL will cancel the viewing event. They will post a notice on their Facebook page.)

Goodin also reminded people to not look directly at the eclipse without proper eyewear. He said special glasses and viewers will be marked that they meet standards.

Find other area viewing parties here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Topeka’s 28th homicide victim identified as 18-year-old
FILE - Jason Crawford
Superintendent resigns following USD 340 rebranding controversy
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Live at Five
Live at Five
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn and Planning Director Joni Thadani talk about the online...
Shawnee Co. leaders want to know your thoughts on future wind, solar development
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn and Planning Director Joni Thadani talk about the online...
Shawnee Co. leaders want to know your thoughts on future wind, solar development
The Kansas Department of Transportation says work will begin to create a detour around Mill...
Bridge replacement to reduce speed, create detour on Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 7: Rock Creek vs. Clay Center