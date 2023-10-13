M&M’s will deliver free candy for those running low on Halloween

M&M's Oct. 31 promotion promises to refill your candy supply if you run out on Halloween.
M&M's Oct. 31 promotion promises to refill your candy supply if you run out on Halloween.(Source: mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you run out of candy for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, M&M’s has you covered with a new promotion.

It’s called Halloween Rescue Squad, a service that promises to deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour if you think you might run out.

That’s right, M&M’s will come to the rescue if you’re low.

M&M’s parent company Mars is teaming up with the delivery service Gopuff to facilitate the one-day operation on Oct. 31.

Starting at 3 p.m. Eastern, you can hit up the Halloween Rescue Squad website for candy reinforcements if you’re running low.

A backup supply of candy should be there within an hour, while supplies last.

Important note: You must live in a Gopuff delivery area — more than 500 cities across the U.S. and counting — to be eligible for the offer.

