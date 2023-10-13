Mahomes passes Dawson for most completions in Chiefs history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have a new all-time leader in passing completions.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes surpassed the late Len Dawson for the franchise record in completions during Thursday night’s divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes took the record from Dawson with a check down to running back Isiah Pacheco in the second quarter. The two-time NFL MVP entered the night needing eight completions to pass Dawson.

Dawson completed 2,115 passes during his 211-game, 19-season career. Mahomes is six games into his sixth season as the Chiefs starting quarterback.

