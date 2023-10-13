KU men’s basketball preseason favorite

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk begin another season at the top.

This is the 20th time in the 27-year history of the coaches’ preseason Big 12 poll, Kansas has been selected as the favorite to win the conference. KU got 12 of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 168 points. Houston received two first-place nods and was second with 153 points.

Kansas State was picked sixth receiving 106 points in the poll, after finishing third in 2022 with a 26-10 record and 11-7 record in conference play after they were picked to finish last.

