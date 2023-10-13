KU men’s basketball preseason favorite

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self listens as Kevin McCullar Jr. gives a speech on Senior Night...
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self listens as Kevin McCullar Jr. gives a speech on Senior Night after they clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship with a win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Kansas announced Wednesday, Oct. 11, that an independent panel has downgraded five Level I violations lodged by the NCAA against the men's basketball program and Jayhawks coach Bill Self, ending a years-long saga by giving KU three years of probation and no other penalties.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk begin another season at the top.

This is the 20th time in the 27-year history of the coaches’ preseason Big 12 poll, Kansas has been selected as the favorite to win the conference. KU got 12 of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 168 points. Houston received two first-place nods and was second with 153 points.

Kansas State was picked sixth receiving 106 points in the poll, after finishing third in 2022 with a 26-10 record and 11-7 record in conference play after they were picked to finish last.

