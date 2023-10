October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I hope it will serve as a reminder to everyone to schedule their yearly mammogram. Mine was lifesaving. I would, once again, like to thank the University of Kansas Cancer Center for the world-class care I received. We are blessed to have such a wonderful facility here at home.

No one can accurately prepare you for a battle with cancer, though I was inspired by the stories people would share with me about their own battles. Kansans have long served as my extended family and during my battle they lived up to the kind, compassionate and supportive nature we are known for in the Midwest. I have never felt more loved. I have never been prouder to be a Kansan. And I have never been more thankful to have my husband, Mike, by my side.