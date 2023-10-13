KPZ Pregame Week 7: Rock Creek vs. Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Rock Creek is making the trip west to Clay Center for what promises to be a hard fought battle on Friday night.

The game will be our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

”These are the games you sign up for. These are the games you want to play,” said Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben.

The game promises to be a pretty even-skilled matchup as well.

“They would be very comparable to us,” said Clay Center head coach Marc Henry. I” mean they’re not huge, we’re not huge by any means. But more physical, fast type of football.”

The Mustangs are 4-2 on the season, boasting quite a few dominant wins. They’ve managed to sneak up on opponents despite having to fill a lot of starting roles this year.

“Rock Creek, we thought would be down a little bit this year,” Coach Henry said about their opponent. “They had a big senior class last year, and Coach Sieben has done a great job of just reloading his program there and got his kids playing at a high level.”

What makes the Mustangs so unique is that they’re not relying on specific stars like they did in 2022. They’ve got a lot of depth, and it makes them hard to defend.

“It’s to the point now where I don’t think they really care who gets the stats,” Coach Sieben said about his team. “They don’t care who gets the love so to speak. They just wanna go out and find a way to get a win. And they’ve bought into that, and it’s helped us tremendously.”

And the Mustangs know what the Tigers are capable of.

“They just do so many things so well. Their special teams are very good, they’re really well coached. They’ve got speed everywhere,” Coach Sieben said about the Tigers. “The Hayes kid is a problem, the Pladson kid is a problem.”

Standing tall at 5-1, Clay Center is led by a big senior group looking to win out in the final two weeks.

“This is really the first year since I’ve been a head coach that I’ve had 14 seniors, and good leaders. And that’s really helped take us to the next level,” Coach Henry said.

“We kind of have an underdog mentality,” said Coach Sieben. “We know how good they are, and we know we’re gonna have to play well.”

The postseason is drawing near, so it’s crunch time for these two State contenders.

“We’d love to be at home week 9, possibly week 10,” said Coach Henry. “It’s a big deal for us to be able to get that District Championship.”

The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m., and will be fully covered on Kansas Prep Zone at 10:00 p.m.

