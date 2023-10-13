KDHE issues public health advisory for blue-green algae for multiple Kansas lakes

(wibw)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public health advisory has been issued for several lakes in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. 

Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

 Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

Active Advisories

Warning

  • Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County
  • Fossil Lake, Russell County
  • Frazier Lake, Grant County (Added October 13)
  • Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
  • Lake Afton, Sedgwick County
  • Lovewell Lake, Jewell County
  • South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

  • Amesbury Lake, Johnson County
  • Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County

Lifted

  • Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County (Lifted October 13)
  • Winfield City Lake, Cowley County (Lifted October 13)

