KDHE issues public health advisory for blue-green algae for multiple Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public health advisory has been issued for several lakes in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact.

Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

Active Advisories

Warning

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Fossil Lake, Russell County

Frazier Lake, Grant County (Added October 13)

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake, Jewell County

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

Amesbury Lake, Johnson County

Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County

Lifted

Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County (Lifted October 13)

Winfield City Lake, Cowley County (Lifted October 13)

