Kansas football analyst fighting leukemia

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football senior analyst Matt Lubick has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Lubick has reportedly been doing virtual work on Zoom from the hospital.

“I’m grateful for the profession,” Lubick told ESPN. “You have to be prepared and deal with adversity. Life challenges are opportunities to grow. That’s what I’ve been telling my players for the last 20 years, and now I have to live my advice.”

Lubick is reportedly being treated by the cancer specialists at the Anschutz Center for Advanced Medicine, which is part of the University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora.

Lubick joined the Jayhawks’ program in July 2022, and most of his work is done away from Lawrence, but sometimes visits campus to work with the team.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

