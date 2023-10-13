Kansas courts e-filing ‘inaccessible’ while officials investigate ‘security incident’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An administrative order issued by the Kansas Supreme Court makes accessing electronic filings on the Kansas Courts website unavailable while authorities examine a “security incident” that disrupted the court systems.

Order 2023-CC-073 states that all electronic filings will be inaccessible online through Sunday, Oct. 15. The courts will stay open and will continue operations, however, documents cannot be submitted through the court’s e-filing system.

Since electronic filings have been made inaccessible, the Kansas courts say that some filing deadlines may be extended under applicable rules and statutes. The order affects the following e-filing and case management systems:

Kansas Courts eFiling, which accepts electronically filed documents.

Kansas Protection Order Portal, which accepts electronically filed documents.

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, which allows searching district court case information.

Appellate Case Inquiry System, which allows searching appellate court case information.

Kansas Attorney Registration which allows searching for an attorney by name or bar number.

Kansas online marriage license application. People will need to apply on paper at the courthouse.

Central Payment Center, which operates in the Office of Judicial Administration, cannot process disbursements on behalf of district courts.

Kansas e-Court case management system, which district courts use to process cases.

Kansas courts are willing to accept paper filings and filings by fax, but fax filings will not be accepted if a payment is required. Courts cannot accept electronic payments via credit card, electronic checks, or any other electronic method.

The administrative order affects the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, and district courts in all counties except for Johnson Co. because the county operates under an e-filing and case management system used only by Johnson Co.

