K-State veterinarian shares tips for Pet Wellness Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - October is National Pet Wellness Month, and K-State veterinarian Susan Nelson shares tips to foster a healthy lifestyle for furry family members.

It’s vital to schedule regular check-ups with your veterinarian to monitor your pet’s health and catch any potential issues early.

“It to bring to attention that our pets have health needs as well so what does that mean well we take them in kind of do their routine vaccines puppies and kittens and then as adults, we look at deworming because intestinal parasites are a big issue with our pets and can affect them and some of those people as well,” said Nelson, a clinical professor at the Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

According to Nelson, incorporating preventive measures — such as vaccinations, regular vet visits, dental care, and appropriate nutrition — keeps pets in optimal health, preventing potential illnesses and preparing them for long and fulfilling lives. She said mental stimulation, companionship, and a loving environment are equally vital for their overall well-being.

“It’s important to bring your pets to the veterinarian because they can be really good at hiding illness and things you may not look for your veterinarian or even their veterinarian nurse may detect for you as well things like ear infections sometimes maybe people notice their dogs rubbing their head a little bit but really don’t know that there could be an infection going on somethings are more settle so and can creep up,” said Nelson.

Older pets needs change with age such as blood work, dental hygiene, and arthritis.

“So these older pets have special needs we can address those we see more behavioral issues too especially as they get older they tend to get more nervous dogs that maybe weren’t afraid of thunderstorms may start becoming afraid of thunderstorms or getting more anxious going to the veterinarian why cause they’re smart and they know they get poked with needles so giving you ways to mitigate kind of make it easier to increase their anxiety for the veterinary we can help with those as well,” said Nelson.

Nelson shared key tips for pet owners:

• Learn more about wellness exams

• Provide a balanced and nutritious diet appropriate for your pet’s age, size, activity level, and breed to help them maintain a healthy weight and manage overall well-being. Keep snacks to a minimum and utilize low-calorie options.

• Engage your pet in regular exercise and mental activities to keep them physically and mentally fit.

• Stay up to date with vaccinations and preventive treatments to protect your pet from diseases and parasites.

• Maintain proper grooming and hygiene practices to ensure your pet’s coat, teeth, and overall cleanliness are in good condition.

• Have a “to go” bag packed and ready in case of an emergency evacuation with an adequate amount of food, water, and medication.

For questions about pet care, reach out to the Hill’s Pet Health and Nutrition Center at 785-532-4242.

