Justin Watson dislocates elbow in win over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs’ leader in yards per reception suffered a dislocated elbow during Kansas City’s Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday morning.

“He’s out a few weeks at least,” Rapoport tweeted.

Watson has caught 10 passes for 219 yards this season. He suffered the elbow injury after dropping a pass in the second half of Thursday night’s 19-8 win over the Broncos.

Rapoport said Friday afternoon that an MRI revealed no significant damage for Watson, meaning he could return to the field sooner rather than later.

