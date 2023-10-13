Justin Watson dislocates elbow in win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs’ leader in yards per reception suffered a dislocated elbow during Kansas City’s Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday morning.

“He’s out a few weeks at least,” Rapoport tweeted.

READ MORE: Chiefs win 19-8, extend win streak over Broncos to 16 games

Watson has caught 10 passes for 219 yards this season. He suffered the elbow injury after dropping a pass in the second half of Thursday night’s 19-8 win over the Broncos.

Rapoport said Friday afternoon that an MRI revealed no significant damage for Watson, meaning he could return to the field sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

