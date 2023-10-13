Judge grants delay for Dana Chandler’s third trial

Dana Chandler listens during her Sept. 2022 trial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler’s third trial on charges she killed her ex-husband and his fiancé will wait.

Shawnee Co. court administration confirms a judge this week granted a continuance due to unavailability of a witness. The trial was pushed back to July 22, 2024. It is scheduled for four weeks. The judge previously approved holding the trial in Pottawatomie Co., due to defense concerns over publicity.

Chandler is accused of double murder in the 2002 deaths of Mike Cisco and Karen Harkness. The most recent trial, in September 2022, ended with a hung jury. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned a conviction in her initial 2012 trial due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Following the September mistrial, a judge reduced Chandler’s bond. She posted it and was released from the Shawnee Co. jail in Oct. 2022.

