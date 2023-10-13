J.C. man convicted in bank fraud, defrauding car dealerships in alleged scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was convicted by a federal jury of defrauding car dealerships, financial institutions, and title loan companies.

Montressa “Monty” Cunningham, 42, of Junction City, has been pronounced guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, seven counts of bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and five counts of money laundering.

Trial court documents say Cunningham applied to purchase some vehicles from Kansas dealerships. He reportedly submitted applications to financial institutions using other people’s social security numbers, false residential addresses, counterfeit pay stubs with false monthly incomes, places of employment, and lengths of employment. Once Cunningham submitted the paperwork, documents state he received seven vehicle loans equaling about $264,000.

After Cunningham obtained the loans, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says he then altered the documents to remove the lien holder’s name and address and used the altered titles to register the vehicles in either Kansas or Georgia so he could receive clear titles.

Cunningham then proceeded to either sell the cars for cash or use the clear titles as collateral for cash loans. The title loan companies and other people who bought the vehicles from Cunningham paid him approximately $85,010 in cash.

The U.S. Secret Service, the Kansas Department of Revenue, and the Office of Special Investigations are investigating this case.

