Historic Topeka Cemetery to hold annual ‘Ghost Tours’

The tours start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The spooky season is already underway at Topeka Cemetery.

The annual ‘Ghost Tours’ returns to the cemetery this weekend. 13 NEWS got a look Thursday night, hearing tales of murder, mystery, and controversy from past figures like Harry Houdini and Arthur Capper.

“One of the things we are most proud of is our ability and willingness to share the history of this place and the 35,000 people who are permanent residents here,” Cemetery Superintendent Lisa Sandmeyer said. “Everyone has a story, and we’re prepared to tell as many as we can.”

The tours start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person. You can find more details here.

