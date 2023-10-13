Gunshot victim dropped off at Stormont Vail has died

One person has now died after being dropped off at Stormont Vail Hospital with a...
One person has now died after being dropped off at Stormont Vail Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has now died after being dropped off at Stormont Vail Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was dropped off at 1:29 a.m., and medical personnel at the hospital pronounced them deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the victims’ identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

