Gunshot victim dropped off at Stormont Vail has died

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has now died after being dropped off at Stormont Vail Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was dropped off at 1:29 a.m., and medical personnel at the hospital pronounced them deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the victims’ identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

