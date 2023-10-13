Friday forecast: Much cooler behind a cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be ready for temperatures to be about 15-20 degrees cooler today compared to yesterday for high temperatures behind a cold front this morning that will continue to usher in colder temperatures. The unseasonably cool airmass that will linger through the weekend is typically experienced during the first half of November.

Taking Action:

Bundle up!! It’ll be a chilly 3 day stretch with temperatures mainly in the 50s for highs. Cloud cover and breezy conditions won’t help either.

Saturday is the partial eclipse (max eclipse time 11:48am). First and foremost DO NOT look at the sun without protective eyewear. Unfortunately models are continuing to keep the clouds in the area so you likely won’t see it anyway due to the overcast skies.



The general trend in the 8 day is for chilly temperatures through Sunday with a slight warm up Monday (with more sun) and temperatures near or above average Tuesday and Wednesday. There is more uncertainty on the overall weather pattern to end the week both in temperatures and rainfall so don’t be surprised if it changes in the coming days.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 46 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun this morning but clouds will increase from northeast to southeast leading to most spots cloudy by 1pm. Highs will range from mid 50s to around 60°. Winds W/NW 15-25, gusts 35-45 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 15-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday: Some models are picking up on sprinkles or light rain Saturday night but even if anything does develop it’ll likely be less than 0.05″. Sunday may bring sun to some areas especially out toward central KS by the afternoon but many spots will remain cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Next week will start out with more sun and highs warming back up to more seasonal values with 60s and even 70s. Rain chances could exist at times as early as Wednesday night through Saturday but differences in the models exist on specifics so keep checking back for updates. Rain of course will impact how warm it will get.

