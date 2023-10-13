Four vehicle crash sends one to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-70 in the left lane when a 2023 Mazda CX30, driven by Aireanna Kenya Redmond rear-ended a 2019 Ford Escape, driven by Russell Stephen Smith.

This pushed Smith causing him sideswiped a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Tyler Wood Griffin.

Griffin then struck a wall, while Smith continued forward and struck the back of a 2012 Chevrolet driven by Jeffery Wade Caron.

Redmond was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Redmond and Smith’s vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.