“Each day matters:” Breast cancer survivor shares lessons learned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a physical therapist, Tracy McGrath helps patients bounce back from illness or injury.

“I have always been a caregiver for my family, friends, just everyone,” she said.

She also takes care of herself, including her annual mammogram.

“I get one every year, always, no fail,” Tracy said.

Last November, the results were different. By the time Christmas came around, the 53-year-old mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was fear, first of all. You’re nervous for your life. I’ve never had to feel that way before. I’ve always been super healthy,” Tracy said. “Then I was worried about my coworkers, and my family, and my friends, and what they’re going to have to go through with me. And then I became extremely motivated to learn.”

Tracy says she bought a stack of eight books.

“I wanted to learn everything I possibly could know about breast cancer before I went through the journey,” she said.

It helped her cope with chemotherapy and radiation, but she admits it took time to learn the most important lesson: how to accept help. Thankfully, she says, her family, friends, boss, coworkers - even strangers - didn’t wait to be asked.

“When you are diagnosed, you join this club that you never wanted to be in, but it is the most supportive club. Everybody is so helpful. It’s okay to lean on others,” she said.

Tracy’s cancer was caught at Stage 1A, which is very early. Even still, it had slightly spread to one of her lymph nodes.

Not all women are as diligent about mammograms. The National Cancer Institute shows 73 percent of Kansas women aged 50 to 74 had a mammogram in the past two years, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the country. Kansas ranks 36th when looking at all women age 40 and older, with 68 percent having gotten a mammogram in the past two years. The American Cancer Society recommends an annual mammogram for women aged 40 and older.

“Do not wait on your mammograms,” Tracy said. “It might help you to avoid having to have chemotherapy and having it spread through your body.”

Tracy has finished treatment and is working to regain strength. She’s also finding her voice.

“When I was finished, I just wanted to forget this ever existed and go on and never speak of it again. But that didn’t last very long. I realized I need to take everything that I’ve learned and I need to go back and I need to help friends, family, patients who are going through the same thing,” she said.

They are lessons learned from experience.

“You need to live each day to the fullest,” Tracy said. “You need to not wish your live away, even when you’re going through difficult treatment, because each day matters.”

If you don’t have insurance or cannot afford a mammogram, you can talk to your provider about available resources. In Shawnee and surrounding counties, the Race Against Breast Cancer provides free or low-cost mammograms. Reach out to them at RABCTopeka.org.

