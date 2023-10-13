Community members look to address some root causes of crime in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community safety advocates are looking for ways to alleviate crime in Topeka following a string of shootings this week.

“When we make intentional efforts and provide programs and services to interrupt that violence,”says Danielle Twemlow, a community activist who’s helped collect and interpret crime data in Topeka. “We can really make an impact.”

She says the recent spike in violence is concerning, but is not a widespread issue in the city.

“This came along with some data collection that was done here, which does stay on par with what is seen across the country,” says Twemlow. “And the reality of it is is that 50, nearly 50% of all violent crime that’s committed in Topeka is committed by less than one-half of 1% of the community. So it is not necessarily a very widespread issue.”

Safe Streets is one organization working to improve safety in Topeka by helping community members build relationships with one another and connecting them to resources.

“We really try to work alongside our law enforcement and first responders to try to address needs that are arising in the community.” says Mandy Czechanski, executive director of PARS Topeka.

She says providing additional resources for community members in need is one way to prevent crime.

“Focusing on getting people’s mental health needs met,” she says. “Basic needs met, providing them the resources they need, so that they don’t feel like they’re living their lives in crisis.”

Twemlow agrees that improving people’s material conditions would benefit the city as a whole.

“We can reduce violence we can reduce crime by increasing the social determinants of health factors within our community,” she says. “And that’s by addressing those with increasing social services in our community. Mental health, we need a living wage.”

She says investing in those items is investing in the betterment of the community.

“We know violence is always increased when we have people who are experiencing poverty, lack of mental health care access or even welfare access. And so when we are not investing in those types of things, we are not investing in the safety and health of our community.”

