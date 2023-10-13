City of Manhattan grieves loss of Public Works Director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has announced Public Works Director Robert Ott has passed away.
Ott was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The city says he died this past Wednesday surrounded by family.
“Rob was an amazing, dedicated and trusted leader who we could always count on to be ready and ahead of any challenge we might be facing, regardless of the time of day,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “His accomplishments are monumental, some which can be easily seen and others that are not so obvious, but equally important. Rob’s cancer battle was heroic and inspiring; he will be greatly missed.”
Ott started as City Engineer in 2005, before assuming the director role in 2018. He’s survived by his wife and son, Kim and Landon.
The City says staff will join Ott’s family and friends for a celebration of life November 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert K. Ott Municipal Services Building.
