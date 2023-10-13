City of Manhattan grieves loss of Public Works Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has announced Public Works Director Robert Ott has passed away.

Ott was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The city says he died this past Wednesday surrounded by family.

“Rob was an amazing, dedicated and trusted leader who we could always count on to be ready and ahead of any challenge we might be facing, regardless of the time of day,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “His accomplishments are monumental, some which can be easily seen and others that are not so obvious, but equally important. Rob’s cancer battle was heroic and inspiring; he will be greatly missed.”

Ott started as City Engineer in 2005, before assuming the director role in 2018. He’s survived by his wife and son, Kim and Landon.

Ott’s accomplishments while serving the community are countless. He led redevelopments of the Downtown and Aggieville districts, utility relocations for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, expansion of major roadways along the Edge Collaboration District, and years of partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to bolster the Manhattan levee system. Ott also secured millions of dollars in state and federal funding and led many projects to enhance the City’s streets and infrastructure. In February 2023, the City opened a new joint maintenance facility that houses more than 100 City employees from the public works and parks and recreation departments. Ott championed the project for his coworkers, improving working conditions and creating efficiencies for City services to the community. City staff surprised Ott at the ribbon-cutting by dedicating the facility in his honor and naming it the Robert K. Ott Municipal Services Facility.

The City says staff will join Ott’s family and friends for a celebration of life November 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert K. Ott Municipal Services Building.

