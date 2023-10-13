Chiefs move to 5-1 on Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after catching a pass during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After four field goals for Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs pick up its 16th straight win over its division rival, the Denver Broncos, with a, 19-8 win.

It was a quite game in the first quarter with the only points being a 35-yard field goal from Harrison Butker. But then they finally cracked the scoreboard with a 3-yard touchdown to Kadarius Toney to push the Chiefs lead to 10-0. They would tack on another field goal as time expired from Butker, 60-yards this time and it was 13-0.

Travis Kelce helped pace the offense with Taylor Swift in the house once again with seven catches and 109 yards.

Not much going either in the second half, Butker nailed another field goal from 25 yards away to make it 16-0. The Broncos avoided the shutout however, with a Russell Wilson 11-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton and converted the two-point conversion with Javontae Williams.

Butker then when onto kick a 52-yard try, pushing the Chiefs lead to 19-8 at the two-minute mark. And, with any last hope for the Broncos, Trent McDuffie recovered a fumble

